Renters raise concerns over possible eviction amid pandemic

The clock is running down on renters financially hit by the pandemic.

“It’s stressful, said Aly Kahlo-Lagos. "I mean I two children that I have to take care of."

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts’ executive order halting evictions on people impacted by the pandemic ends on May 31. Here’s what he had to said Friday when asked if he would extend the order.

“We will certainly take a look at in regard to where we are at with the emergency as we get closer to that date of May 31,” said the Governor.

Like so many renters, Kahlo-Lagos lost her job amid the pandemic and is still waiting on an unemployment check.

“We made a deal with the landlord that we would pay half of our rent for April and we’re supposed to pay to have of our rent for May.”

The Governor tried offering some assurance Friday.

We are working as we mentioned in yesterday’s press briefing, very diligently to get those payments out in regards to the unemployment benefits, the pandemic unemployment insurance,” said the Governor. “I expect that a lot of people who will have the funds available to make their rent.”

Still, the concern is on the rise.

“We are already seeing cases filed all across the state where landlords aren’t willing to work with tenants,” said Scott Mertz, Legal Aid of Nebraska. “They’re going forward in court to remove people from their homes during which is still a serious health concern.”

And those health concerns are top for Kahlo-Lagos.

“I don’t want my family to be displaced,” said Kahlo-Lagos. “I don’t want my children to have to up and move in the middle of this pandemic.”

Some tenants may still be protected into July under the federal Cares Act. Property owners with federally subsidized mortgages are not supposed to evict anyone until that time.

