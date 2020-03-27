Nebraska renters impacted by coronavirus; a breakdown of your protections

It’s protection aimed at helping out renters financially hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts laid down an executive order instructing landlords not to evict tenants if they have been impacted.

6 News spoke with Nebraska Legal Aid to breakdown what exactly the order means for renters.

If any of the following has happened to you because of the coronavirus outbreak, your landlord should not evict you.

If you have:



lost your job or your hours have been reduced

if you are having to take care of children or other relatives forced into your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19

or if have been exposed to it

Legal Aid of Nebraska noted it’s a good idea to have documentation ready to prove that you have been financially impacted, but above all else, they say seek help if you think you’re going to get evicted.

“You can certainly try to inform your landlord of what’s happened to you,” said Scott Mertz, managing attorney at Legal Aid Nebraska. “We would just always again advise that if anyone thinks they are at risk of eviction because of a loss of income, they can’t afford their rent, they should be consulting an attorney and if they cannot afford one apply with Legal Aid of Nebraska.”

As for how the Governor’s order will be enforced, Mertz said it will be up to the courts to decide. It also is noted that if your landlord started the eviction process before March 13 you are not protected under the order.

If you would like more information or to consult with Legal Aid of Nebraska go to their website at legalaidofnebraska.org.