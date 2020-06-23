Rentable scooters to be considered again by Omaha City Council

A second pilot program for rentable scooters in Omaha is still a possibility.

Omaha City Councilmember Ben Gray brought up the contracts for Spin and Bird scooter companies for reconsideration Tuesday.

The contracts for the two companies for this summer failed to pass last week.

Councilmembers cited concerns of constant cleaning and enforcement of the rules.

Gray said he spoke with the companies after the vote and said most of the questions and concerns were addressed.

“I didn't want to hold them up any longer. Especially if they've hired staff and made a commitment to making sure the scooters stayed professionally maintained. That they're cleaned on a regular basis. That they're not laying all over the place like they were in some districts in the community,” Gray said.

Gray added he wanted to make sure a scooter station would be available in North Omaha.

The city council will vote on the contracts again July 14. If passed, the second pilot program could return soon after.