Rent drop box thief caught on camera

A thief in Bellevue has been stealing rent checks and he knows right where to look. One landlord is trying to catch a thief on camera.

A locked drop box makes it easy for tenants to pay rent but a thief also came by the first of the month.

Landlord Stephanie Johnson said, “He’s hitting apartments, obviously. He knew where the drop box was and when we did get the camera up you can see him. There’s no hesitation, He just walks right in the right door.”

Two rent checks were stolen in November so Fountain Apartments installed a security camera before December 1st. That caught a thief who came five days in a row at 5 a.m. prying at the drop box but leaving empty handed because tenants had been warned don’t leave checks overnight.

While renters canceled checks stolen from this drop box-at another Bellevue complex a tenant’s MoneyGram was stolen and cashed.

That tenant said, “I think it was whited-out and changed because it was originally made out to the apartment name.”

Bellevue Police said that since June three apartment complexes reported rent drop box break-ins. Lt. Andy Jashinke said, “I would tell landlords to understand that this is a possibility right now that these types of thefts are occurring. If there’s anything they can do as far as putting up cameras in the area. ”

And that’s what Fountain Apartments have done.

Stephanie Johnson said, “All of the tenants are well aware that there’s now cameras around the property to pick up on anything of wrong doing that’s going on.”

That will catch or discourage a rent check thief who might drop by.

Bellevue police said they have good leads on a possible suspect breaking into rent drop boxes.

The landlord we talked to says locking the complex entrances is a possibility but those often frustrate tenants and are costly to maintain.