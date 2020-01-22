Renovation announced for women's services floor at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital

A $10.75 million renovation project at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs has been announced and is designed to expand their women’s services.

Work on the 5th-floor space is expected to be completed in late 2020 and will include private rooms for labor, jacuzzi tubs to pain control, 12 postpartum rooms for bonding, a cesarean section suite, NICU bays, infant security system, and a larger waiting room.

“There has been much discussion in recent years about how we can continue improving services and the health of our community, and a project of this magnitude kept rising to the surface,” said Steve Baumert, president, and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. “This is an exciting day to be announcing this project, which will position Jennie Edmundson as the eastern edge of women’s services for Methodist Health System.”