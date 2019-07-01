Omaha mom wants to remind people of firework complaint number

After her own 9-1-1 situation, Omaha mom has a message for those calling 9-1-1 to complain about fireworks.

Danielle Lind's two-month-old daughter Hallie stopped breathing Saturday night. She had been choking.

"Having your daughter hold her breath and being a new parent, it was scary," said Lind.

Imagine, a new mom, being in a situation like that...but not being able to get hold of 9-1-1 dispatchers.

"It's not an emergency situation is someone is shooting off fireworks, especially during the allotted time they are allowed to," said Lind.

Luckily that wasn't the case for Lind. She got the help she needed for her daughter, but it did take a little longer than she expected to get to dispatchers.

Hundreds of firework complaint calls were made last week, many calling 9-1-1 instead of the nonemergency firework hotline number.

"It's a life or death situation. People clogging up the regular phone line with firework complaints when they have a whole other line they can call," said Lind.

Over 1,300 firework complains were made last year...only 12 resulted in arrest or citations.

To make a complaint on the non-emergency hotline, call 402-444-5802.

