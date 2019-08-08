Remains of twins killed at Pearl Harbor to rest in Lincoln

The remains of twins who joined the Navy together have been returned to Lincoln for burial, decades after their deaths on a battleship at Pearl Harbor.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that two ceremonies will be held in succession Saturday at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery for Rudolph Blitz and his brother, Leo Blitz. There will be two flag-covered caskets, two 21-gun salutes, two invocations, two flags presented to their surviving sister, 93-year-old Lincoln resident Betty Pitsch. Her DNA contribution helped bring her older brothers home.

The 17-year-old twins left Lincoln High to join the Navy in 1938 and had been stationed at Pearl Harbor for a year and a day before the USS Oklahoma went down during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack by Japan.

Their remains were buried at a Honolulu cemetery and then were identified after being unearthed in 2015.