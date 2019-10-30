Registration for the Salvation Army's TurkeyFest to begin Nov. 6

The Omaha Salvation Army will soon be taking reservations for its annual event providing complimentary Thanksgiving dinners to older adults throughout the city.

TurkeyFest registration starts November 6 and runs through November 21. There will be about 1,400 dinners available for those who qualify, according to their release.

Those who qualify must by 60 years of age or older.

Phone lines to register are open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Salvation Army reminds those interested that they must speak to a representative on the phone, no voice mails will be accepted, and you must also be home on Thanksgiving in order to receive your meal.

To register call: 402-898-6023

