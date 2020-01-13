Registered voters able to request early ballots starting Monday

Monday is the first day Douglas County voters can request an early ballot for the May 12th presidential and statewide primary.

Registered voters can request the ballot be mailed to them.

Monday you can sign up to be put on the early voting request list, officials say voters should receive the early ballots around April 13th, about 30 days before the primary.

If you need the request form or more information on early voting in Douglas County, go to Vote Douglas County’s website and click on early voting.

