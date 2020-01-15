Regional authority proposed for 'Quad Cities' area in Iowa, Illinois

Some business and government leaders in the Quad Cities area of eastern Iowa and western Illinois want to form a regional authority that would gain funding and manage big projects.

The Quad Cities Regional Metropolitan Authority would operate as a bi-state government authority and focus on riverfront development, including flood mitigation; regional planning and economic development; transportation and infrastructure; cultural and recreational amenities; education; and natural resources.

Some legislative work needs to occur before the authority could be formed. Identical bills would need to pass both states’ legislatures before congressional approval and the president's signature were sought.