Regents formally approve Walter 'Ted' Carter as University President

The University of Nebraska is formally welcoming a new president. The Board or Regents voted Thursday to confirm Walter "Ted" Carter as the eighth president of the University of Nebraska system.

Carter is the immediate past superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy.

He is scheduled to begin transition work as NU's president-elect in mid-December and assume the overall leadership role on Jan. 1.

The lead-up to Thursday's vote included his selection as the Board's priority candidate capping a search that began last April. Carter has since been through of month-long review period that included nearly 30 public events in communities across Nebraska.

Carter and his wife Lynda will relocate to Nebraska from Suffolk, Va.

He said, “I’m humbled to even have been considered for the University of Nebraska presidency – a job that I believe is one of the best in American higher education.”

Carter, 60, was superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., from 2014 to 2019.

The Distinguished Flying Cross and Bronze Star recipient earned his bachelor’s degree in physics and oceanography from the U.S. Naval Academy.

The university president is the chief executive officer of the four-campus University of Nebraska system.