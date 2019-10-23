Regents could name top candidate for NU system presidency

The name of the top candidate for the University of Nebraska system presidency could be publicly disclosed at their Lincoln meeting Friday.

The university Board of Regents agenda was amended Tuesday to include what the notice says is the "potential designation of a priority candidate" for the position.

Hank Bounds announced in March that he was leaving the post and state and has since become a professor at the University of South Alabama.

The system president is its overall administrative leader, while the chancellors oversee the operations of the four campuses in Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha.

A 23-member committee worked with a search firm to identify candidates and forward the names of some to the regents.

If regents were to vote for a priority candidate Friday, he or she would then undergo 30 days of vetting by students, faculty, staff and others before the regents could make a final decision.

