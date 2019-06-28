Regents approve interdisciplinary cardiac and vascular research center at UNMC

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents voted Friday to create an interdisciplinary cardiac and vascular research center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center that will enhance basic, clinical and population research.

“Our goal is to become a national and international leader in heart and vascular disease research,” said Merry Lindsey, Ph.D., chair of UNMC’s Cellular and Integrative Physiology Department and founding director of the virtual center.

Located at UNMC, the Center for Heart and Vascular Research will bring together multi-disciplinary scientists from across the University of Nebraska to collaborate on translational, clinical and population research. Scientists will participate from such colleges as medicine, public health, nursing, pharmacy, engineering, arts and sciences and the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“The collaborative team approach will enable us to examine heart and vasculature responses to injury or stress and apply that knowledge to develop better diagnostic tools,” Dr. Lindsey said. “It is critically important that we link research to clinical care and outreach.”

The UNMC College of Medicine and extramural research grants have committed $8 million in start-up funding for five years, including $625,000 in each of the first two years. The center’s administrative structure will be on the fifth floor of the Durham Research Center.