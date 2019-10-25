Regents announce priority candidate for NU president

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents has appointed Walter “Ted” Carter, Jr., as the priority candidate to serve as the eighth president of the University of Nebraska.

Carter is a retired vice admiral in the U.S. Navy and he is the immediate past superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. He won unanimous support from the Regents and a search advisory committee.

University officials said Friday that Carter will now begin a 30-day public review period that will include forums across the state where Nebraskans will have the opportunity to meet him, ask questions and provide feedback. The Board could then vote on his appointment as president-elect.

Shortly after that announcement Friday, Sen. Ben Sasse issued a statement praising the selection of Carter.

"Congratulations and welcome to The Good Life, Admiral Carter," Sen. Sasse wrote. "The Board of Regents did a great job, and we should all be thrilled to welcome the Admiral to his new home. He’s had a distinguished career and Nebraskans should be excited about him leading our state’s biggest and most influential institution."

Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, who chaired the national search that began in April, said, “The search committee began this process with a tall order in front of us: Find a president who could build on the University of Nebraska’s incredible momentum and lead us into our next chapter of growth. In Ted Carter, we found that person.”

Pillen and Board of Regents Chairman Tim Clare of Lincoln thanked Dr. Susan Fritz, who has served as interim president since President Emeritus Hank Bounds stepped down in August.

Carter, 60, served as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., from 2014 to 2019.

Prior to that he served as president of the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, R.I., where he led 1,600 resident students, 100,000-plus distance education students and 600 faculty and staff in graduate-level education.

Carter earned his bachelor’s degree in physics and oceanography from the U.S. Naval Academy.

He was raised in Burrillville, R.I.,

Carter and his wife, Lynda, currently live in Suffolk, Va. and have two adult children.