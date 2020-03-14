Referee reacts to NCAA coronavirus cancellations

March Madness has been labeled March Sadness by many who will miss the canceled NCAA basketball tournament. But it’s not just for the good of fans, players, and coaches, but also referees.

Washing his hands before and after games was never enough for John Higgins. The veteran college referee constantly used the sanitizers at the scorer’s table.

“I’d go over there and all over my hands,” said Higgins. “Players are laughing at you but they get it. Coaches doing the same things. They know where their hands have been.”

On a basketball over and over.

“I touched the ball, I touched the whistle I put my whistle in my mouth right,” said Higgins.

This is an actual whistle from the Final Four and Higgins says during a typical basketball game he’ll put this in his mouth at least 70 times.

“If anyone should have an issue it would be the referees,” said Higgins.

We asked Higgins if he thinks the NCAA made the right call canceling the tournament.

“I don’t know I think it might be a little overdone but for the safety and health of the kids I think you had to do it, I think they had no choice,” said Higgins.

While Higgins plans to be back on the floor next season it’s the senior players and those who made the tournament who he expects will question the call to cancel.

While Higgins has a successful roofing business he says several college referees depend on game checks as a main source of income.

