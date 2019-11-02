Redevelopment plan shapes up along Leavenworth Street

We've seen areas across the metro redeveloping to better fit the needs of neighborhoods and the Leavenworth Business District is the latest addition to the trend.

The goal is to revitalize the area. There are more businesses starting to move into a part of Leavenworth to help form the mold for a new future.

The area involved would stretch east from Leavenworth Park to St. Marys Avenue, north to Jackson Street, east to Interstate 480, and south to Marcy Street.

That’s according to the City of Omaha's Urban Planning Department.

This would be a mixed-use district and would include things to make this area better suited for pedestrians. And the area is already seeing those changes. New businesses are blossoming.

We spoke with some new business owners Saturday who say they are excited to be on the front end of changes coming to the district.

They say they're glad to see young entrepreneurs on Leavenworth.