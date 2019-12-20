Redevelopment near 87th and Pacific streets to house 18 new lots

Another high-density development breaking ground in the metro this time off 84th and Pacific.

A developer has come in and re-purposed nearly 8 acres.

Neighbors say they're not surprised, they've seen what's been happening all over the city and with the change, comes new construction.

It will soon be called Estates of Loveland. The new subdivision is getting ready for construction from 84th to 87th on Pacific Street and will soon house 18 single-family residential lots.

Neighbors say they saw the changes start-up in the last couple of weeks. First old houses were torn down then mature trees in this 7.2-acre space.

The property will sit right on Pacific Street across from Westside High School.

Molly Anderson has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 40-years she says, she already sees the volume of people with the school nearby but understands what new construction will bring to the area.

"I think there are mixed emotions I think that I'm in favor of positive redevelopment supporting the tax base in District 66 which will help the schools, it will be a better-mixed use of the property, yes I'm sorry traditional homes of the neighborhood on the good size lots with the mature trees going but not all those trees were in great shape," said Anderson.

