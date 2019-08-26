Red Oak man to auction his collection of 93 vintage muscle cars

Bill “Coyote” Johnson is taking a last look at his life’s work, collecting vintage muscle cars. In September, 93 of his cars will hit the auction block in Red Oak, Iowa.

What started as Johnson’s mother convincing him to trade in his hand-me-down Chevy for a 1969 two-door Roadrunner, turned into another, and another.

“She pulled me out of high school and she located a two-door Roadrunner 69 and so I fell in love with the car and ever since I kind of love muscle cars,” said Johnson.

Johnson works in construction but his passion has always been Detroit muscle. His collection includes Camaros, Roadrunners, Barracudas and classic 1950s Chevys.

“It just gives you a good feeling where other things don’t, you know, where it just brings it all back,” said Johnson.

The 1969 Roadrunner that started it all, is not for sale.

“We’ve gone through and we’ve stripped the paint and then we redid the bodywork, and then we painted them and we’ve pulled the motor and redid the engine, and so you are basically getting a new car,” said Johnson.

Johnson hoes each of his cars finds a good home.

“I hope everybody gets a nice car of their dreams you know, where they can take that car and enjoy it just as much as I did,” said Johnson.

Johnson says he knows it’s time but it won’t be easy.

“I hope I don’t cry, but it’s tough,” said Johnson.

The public auction will be on Sept. 14 in Red Oak, but potential buyers can bid online now.

