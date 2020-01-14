Red Oak bowlers follow their dreams, sign to bowl at Iowa Western

Bowling scholarships from Iowa Western Community College were awarded to Derek Baucom and Carrington Meek Tuesday. They're seniors at Red Oak High School.

Carrington Meek and Derek Baucom pose for a picture with their new coaches from Iowa Western Community College after signing their letters of intent to bowl there on Tuesday, 1/14/20.

The signing ceremony took place before the pair joined their team to compete in the annual Red Oak Invitational at Red Oak Lanes.

Both got their start in bowling in the second grade. For Baucom, it has been a family affair.

"My dad and grandpa and uncle are all bowlers. I used to come out here and watch them like every week. So, I fell in love with the sport and wanted to do it when I was able to," said Baucom.

Meek said she comes from a small family and never saw bowling going past the high school level.

"I thought that going through high school was going to be it, maybe go to a community college, and that's what I'm doing now and I got offered to go bowl with them. So, that's just taking my passion to another level," said Meek.

Meek said her best game as a bowler was a 263 and Baucom said his was a 289.

He said he'd probably be brought to tears if he ever bowls a perfect 300.

The two both said they plan to bowl as long as they possibly can.