'Red flag' fire warnings issued for parts of the area Thursday

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of southern and southeastern Nebraska and some of Iowa from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Dry conditions and strong winds will combine to increase the risk for fires on Thursday, so outdoor burning is not advised during this dry time.

Sometimes mild and dry weather comes with some problems. It's been too dry recently. A cold front is set to move in overnight and this will really crank up the winds.

The area will be dealing with winds from the northwest mainly between 20-30mph, with some gusts up 50mph possible. At the same time, the air will be drying out and relative humidity levels will fall below 20%.

All of these coming together at once gives fires near perfect conditions to spread very quickly, if they start.