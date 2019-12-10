Recycle company asks Omaha to reconsider their bid after rejection last month

Omaha has quite a dilemma. The city rejected the one and only recycling bin and there are no others, so can you recycle a recycling bid?

For many of us what we set out to recycle is often more than what we put in the garbage for the week especially in the suburbs with the larger bins.

Last month the city rejected the only bid it received to process 20,000 tons of recyclables. That company wants the city to reconsider.

Firstar Fiber has been the Omaha vendor for 13-years. The city rejected its $4 million bid saying it was too expensive for taxpayers. It was twice as much as expected.

Firstar Fiber stands by the bid calling it a good deal.

“In order for people to recycle conveniently, it’s picked up at the door and put in one bin and no separation. That’s gotten harder and harder to do over the years to get in a commodity that sellable,” said Dale Gubbels, Firstar Fiber.

Firstar believes that these are the worst market conditions for recycling in 30-years and that the city is out of touch.

Public Works says it understands the challenges facing the recycling processor but it simply is looking out for taxpayers.

Jim Theiler with Public works said, "Omaha is a difficult market. We're a little too small to have a big national company come in. And we're too big to have a small local provider provide. So that's what we've heard from the marketplace.”

The City Council delayed the decision for about a week.

Attorneys for Firstar Fiber indicate a lawsuit could be forthcoming, believing they’re the best bid to get the job done.

