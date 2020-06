Recovery efforts for 8-year-old Tarie Price, who went missing along the Platte River near Schramm Park earlier this month, continues this weekend.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who was at the scene on June 11th and may have witnessed the event, to call the Sheriff’s hotline if they have any pertinent information.

The Sheriff’s hotline is 402-593-1593. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.