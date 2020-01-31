Records: Man played video games after hurting twin who died

Court records say a Wichita father charged with killing one of his twins told authorities he repeatedly told the crying 2-month-old to “shut up" before he squeezed his head “extra hard" and then didn't notice his son was seriously hurt until he had been playing video games for more than half an hour.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the affidavit in the case against 22-year-old Marlin Williams Jr. was released Tuesday.

Williams was charged last week with first-degree murder in the death of his son, Marrell, and three counts of aggravated battery.