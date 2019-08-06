HEARTLAND FLOOD: Record-breaking runoff expected through fall

The Missouri River levels won’t be declining anytime soon, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Heavy rain led to a good amount of runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City. The July runoff was more than two times compared to what’s normal in some areas, according to the Corps.

The Corps says this year’s runoff will be the second-highest in 121 years of record keeping. The flooding in 2011 still holds the number one spot.

According to the Corps, the releases from the Gavin’s Point Dam will remain at high levels until the fall.