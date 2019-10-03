Record-breaking runoff expected through the winter

Due to heavy rainfall from the north, record-breaking runoff is expected from the Missouri River Basin.

According to a release, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will increase the releases from Gavin's Point Dam to 80,000 CFS. That is more than twice the average for this time of year.

Runoff in the Gavins Point to Sioux City reach was more than 16 times the long-term average and more than twice the previous record, according to the release.

According to officials, the water levels will stay high through the winter.