Former Mayor Mike Boyle offers opinion on current impeachment proceedings

Impeachment of a President is altogether a different process and based on different reasons than a mayor recall, but the goals of the two are the same. Both processes strive to remove a political leader.

In 1980 in Omaha, voters recalled Mike Boyle. 6 News sought out his perspective on today’s impeachment proceedings.

Petitioners have tried to recall mayors Hal Daub, Mike Fahey, and Jim Suttle, who survived a recall effort by two percentage points. Even current mayor, Jean Stothert, has had to listen to talk of a recall.

In the 1980s Omaha voters recalled Mayor Mike Boyle. Boyle who is now a Douglas County Commissioner, says recalling a mayor takes fewer steps than impeaching a president.

“Impeachment requires some proof of activity that was unconstitutional or illegal in some way depends on what the act was and a recall can be filed really without any reasons no criminal activity or anything,” said Boyle.

Boyle a Democrat, says watching the current impeachment proceedings is tough to do.

“Really I said to somebody it’s kind of a heartbreaker to watch all this taking place and our country having to deal with this,” said Boyle. “I don’t mean to be flip about it, it’s a big deal but the recall is there for a reason and I think elections are the best way to do that myself but the recall is a tool the people put in to protect themselves.”

Through it all, Boyle has been able to keep himself in the political arena, and he says he continues to move forward.

“That was then this is now there is no time for hate or looking in the past all the time it doesn’t work,” said Boyle.

There is still a long way to go in the impeachment process going on in Washington, first, there must be a vote in the judiciary committee, followed by a vote of the full house, and if that’s successful the President would stand trial in the U.S. senate.

