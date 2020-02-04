Realtors raise concerns over renters paying for free information

One realtor now claiming one metro company has hijacked his listing to make money. We found that people looking for a specific place to live may be misled. Our investigation has caught the attention of state regulators.

Just before she said I’ll take it Joslyn Pfeifer got a Facebook alert that the same property had been listed for rent by what appeared to be a different agency.

Pfeifer said, "And they used your ad as a base to trick people like me."

Rubey Realty owner Audie Rainey posted a Malvern, Iowa farmhouse for rent on his Facebook site. Someone named Karen copied and listed it on social media.

Rainey said, "I have no idea who that person is. We gave no permission to this person to be using our ads, completely bogus."

Researching the Facebook listing Jeff Niebaum got a message back.

Jeff Niebaum a prospective renter said, "The person that contacted me directly this Karen I would think is the actual landlord and the person that is renting out the property.

But it’s not, even though the message says if interested go to an Omaha office.

Walt Blizzard says Home Exchange collects rental postings and charges prospective tenants 65 dollars for the list. That Malvern Farm House was on its pictures and all.

We asked Blizzard if he had anything in writing that says he could use the pictures.

Blizzard responded, "No it's no contractual just public information.”

We said, “And you don't think that's deceptive?"

Blizzard said, "Not really deceptive because it's true information.”

That’s not how the realtor who had a free listing of the property sees it.

"Hijacking our ads, fooling the public trying to make money and they shouldn't be doing that,” said Rainey.

Our Six on Your Side investigation lead to action by the Nebraska Real Estate Commission which sent home exchange a cease and desist order.

Commission director Greg Lemon says the home exchange website raises red flags.

Greg Lemon reads the website and said, "We will refer tenants to you, click here to list your property. We're worried about the public thinking that he's an agent or he's the contact for this information rather than just a conduit."

Blizzard must change the Home Exchange website by Saturday or face a fine of a thousand dollars a day.

Lemon said, "If in fact, he is conducting activity without a license he would stay open at his own risk for those civil penalties."

The Better Business Bureau is working with Home Exchange to resolve a pattern of complaints from some prospective renters.

Jim Hegarty with the BBB said, "They learn that the property is not available, or is already leased when they paid their fee to get access to it, you know perhaps there would be a way to get a refund on it.”

Walt Blizzard of Home Exchange says the 65 dollar cost for rental options doesn't come with a guarantee that a specific property is still available.

The farmhouse has been rented by Joslyn from the realtor who actually posted it and he charges no finder’s fee.

Rainey said, "We're the real one."

Joslyn said, "I know that now. Thank you and nice to meet you."

The operator of Home Exchange Walt Blizzard tells us changes are being made on the company website so it's clear he's a rental property advertiser and not a listing agent.

He claims that many realtors knowingly allow him to use their listings.

