Real Estate tax deadline is Wednesday

Douglas County Treasurer’s office reminds you that the second half of 2018 Real Estate taxes are due through Wednesday, July 31, if you want to avoid a delinquent penalty.

According to a press release from Douglas County treasurer John W. Ewing Jr., the five Treasurer’s Offices will be open an extra half-hour (until 4:30 p.m.) Wednesday for those who wish to pay in person. There will also be drop boxes available at the offices for those who want to avoid waiting in line.

The Downtown office has a dropbox, but is not open to walk-in traffic, according to the press release.

The office reminds taxpayers that paying through U.S. Mail, telephone, or online through their website is encouraged. An app called ‘Payit’ is also available for mobile payments.

Questions regarding Real Estate payments may call 402-444-7103, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Information is also available on the Treasurer’s website.

The Treasurer’s Customer Service locations are:

North Customer Service Center, 7414 N. 30th Street

South Customer Service Center, 4202 S. 50th Street

Midtown Customer Service Center, 411 N. 84th Street

Maple Customer Service Center, 15335 West Maple Road (the former Thomas Fitzgerald Home)

Millard Customer Service Center, 5730 S. 144th Street

Authority: Chief Deputy Treasurer Tim Cavanaugh

