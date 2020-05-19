Rascal Flatts cancels Farewell Tour amid pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Rascal Flatts has announced the cancelation of their upcoming Farewell Tour.

They were planning a stop in Omaha at the CHI Health Center on August 1.

They announced the cancelation via Facebook and included a link for refunds.

 