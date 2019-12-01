Rare November tornado scrapes across central Iowa

This sort of thing isn't typically on the Thanksgiving menu but the Iowa State Patrol captured a picture of a rope tornado carving through the fields near Panora Saturday afternoon.

While the nation's eyes were focused largely on wintry weather putting holiday travel on the skids, the slim funnel spun out of the clouds from a thunderstorm system rumbling across central Iowa. Tornado warnings followed in Guthrie and Dallas counties.

The National Weather Service said the tornado behind the warnings appeared around 4 p.m.

Iowa State Patrol troopers Patrick Loest and Marty McCreedy photographed the curious atmospheric twist as November wrapped up its 2019.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.