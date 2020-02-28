Randby sets state meet record in 100 breaststroke

Marian's JoJo Randby is the new state record holder in the 100-yard breaststroke event with a time of 1:01.52.

JoJo Randby of Omaha Marian competes in the 100-yard breaststroke at the State Swimming prelims at the Bob Devaney Center in Lincoln on Friday, 2/28/20.

The previous record was held by Olivia Calegan from Lincoln Southwest. The time was 1:01.65 and was set in 2017.

Randby was featured as the WOWT Athlete of the Week on Thursday. She talked about how cool it would be to break the record in the 100 breaststroke calling it "super cool."

Additionally, she is headed to the state finals in the 50-yard freestyle and the 200 medley relay.