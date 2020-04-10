Ralston woman helping feed her community through 'Little Free Pantry'

A Ralston woman is helping feed neighbors in need who may have lost their jobs due to coronavirus.

“Typical rundown, I come out and check to see what’s in here,” said Tanya Prokop.

Prokop has had a “Free Little Pantry” in her front yard for years.

But lately, she’s noticed a greater need for the food she offers.

“I typically fill it up when I get home from work and I would come out in the morning and it would be completely empty,” said Prokop.

With more people visiting the pantry, Tanya decided to add a cooler for cold food and bags.

“So if you need to take multiple items you could do that without dropping stuff. I have the passion to give and to help, that’s just who I am,” Prokop said.

But she isn’t alone. She’s had a lot of help from the community.

“I’ve seen a lot more generosity than normal. People who are using it aren’t taking advantage of anything,” said Prokop.

She says right now people have so many other things to worry about, she doesn’t want food to be one of them.

“If I can do something as little as this, to help that, that’s what I’m going to do,” she said.

She welcomes donations for her food pantry. If you would like to help out you can visit her Facebook page for the drop off location here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1917716881814871/