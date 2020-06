The Ralston legion team (SOS Post 373) played a doubleheader on Friday at Roddy Field at Bellevue East High School.

The first game was against Bellevue East (Decker Sports).

Starting pitcher Kaleb Holm threw a no-hitter. He homered to lead off the game as well.

Ralston won 5-0.

The second game was against Omaha Spikes.

Ralston took that game 8 to 4.