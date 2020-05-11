Ralston rezoning angers business owners

City leaders in Ralston have a vision to bring more people and money into downtown.

While plans have been on the table for years there’s a sudden development that has angered some business owners.

Three Ralston business owners see rezoning notices as a bad sign for them.

“There’s no reason why anybody would do this except to ram this through while everyone is struggling to keep their business afloat,” said Allen Doub with Omega Chemical.

The city wants to attract developers of townhomes, shops and offices to this industrial area but a zoning change is needed and soon.

“There’s a project we will probably announce in the next few weeks that can put tens of millions of dollars into Ralston in the next few months. We don’t want to miss that opportunity and we do need to move forward on the zoning,” said Ralston City Administrator Rick Hoppe.

Grandfathered-in AAA Event Rentals can stay that way, but already losing $750,000 in wedding and graduation cancellations, the owner worries about rezoning.

“It’s rushed, it’s been unfair as far as notification, it’s just ill-timed,” said Jackie Law, business owner.

Sixteen properties would have their zoning changed from commercial industrial to urban residential and retail.

The three business owners said these signs went up and then they received a letter of explanation. And the dates listed here make it appear the zoning change is on a fast track in the middle of a pandemic.

The notice highlights the planning commission Monday night and city council next week.

“But it may not move anywhere near as fast as it suggests, because we are going to have public comment, we are going to respond to the public. We are going to take into consideration their needs,” Hoppe said.

Like retirement for Doub, who worries his restaurant dishwasher company will be harder to sell under new zoning.

“We’re in the middle of this pandemic, so who's going to buy this building now? We don’t know how many businesses are going to make it,” Doub said.

The business owners said they’re all for the planned town center project and may sell to the developer -- but an economic slowdown is not time to speed up the process.

Monday night the Ralston Planning commission approved the rezoning map. The issue now goes to the City Council.

Some business owners want the rezoning delayed until it's safe for a public hearing in-person and not held on Zoom.