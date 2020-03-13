Ralston Public Schools announces closure

Ralston Public Schools announced Friday morning they will be closed beginning Saturday through March 21 as a precaution while the coronavirus continues to spread in the area.

All buildings, activities, athletics and the Lil' and Tiny Rams program will not be open or held, the district's statement reads.

"Updates will be provided to families each week on Thursdays to provide you with the latest information for the following week," the district explained.