Ralston High School seniors celebrated in style

It was an abrupt and unexpected ending to the school year in Ralston. Like so many others, the Coronavirus pandemic cut the school year short. But the district found a way to celebrate its class of 2020 Thursday evening with a Senior Honor Cruise Night.

Ralston schools celebrate class of 2020 with Senior Honor Cruise Night

"We're just trying to make it one really great night for our seniors so they know we really love 'em. They've had to endure a lot," said Superintendent Mark Adler.

Nearly 200 cars, decorated with balloons, paint and signs, gathered in the Ralston High School parking lot where students were handed a yard sign and a t-shirt before heading out to the route.

Along the way, community members stood on the sidewalks, cheering and waving.

It's support from the community and the school district that graduating seniors are thankful for.

"It's so amazing that they put this together for us knowing that it was really hard for us seniors to have everything taken away, so it was nice for them to do this to us," said senior Brianna Orellana.