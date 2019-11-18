Rainfall undermines a West Omaha driveway, residents fear collapse

The driveway of a West Omaha home looks safe enough but an elderly homeowner worries about what you can’t see underneath. She wants the city’s help but is it taxpayer’s responsibility?

A four-foot rod in hand Scott Wuster probes under the street and his mother’s driveway.

“I’m hitting nothing, absolutely nothing under there,” said Scott.

Just inside the curb, two small sinkholes lead to deeper problems for Doris Wuster.

“I’m worried about my driveway sinking, the dirt is washing out from underneath,” said Doris.

The Wusters blame runoff from the street that’s wrecking Doris’s driveway.

“It rained a day afterward and now we’re back to this again,” said Scott.

The city says the street is in good condition and settling is very minimal while the driveway appears stable.

Omaha’s street maintenance engineer says in an email, the homeowner not the city is responsible for sealing the end of the driveway to prevent undermining that might eventually lead to a collapse.

“I just feel like it’s their problem to fix it somewhere so when the rain comes it does not wash out under my yard or my drive,” said Dorris.

Doris and Scott say their fear of a driveway or street collapse isn’t a stretch.

Omaha’s street maintenance engineer tells us public works will continue to monitor the situation but at this time the city’s work is complete.

