Rainbow Studio's to stand the test of time on 64th and Center streets

An Omaha businessman plans to continue working in his historic recording studio no matter what is going on around him.

Things are changing on the corner of 64th and Center streets, but some things remain the same.

They don’t make lunch at Amato’s restaurant anymore, that’s because Amato’s is gone, and the building has been cleared away, leaving Rainbow Recording Studios on an island between the Aksarben area and The Baxter Arena.

“I am the only one left standing,” said Nils Erickson, the owner of Rainbow Recording Studios.

This place is an Omaha landmark, a lot of music has been made here, and a lot of music memorabilia is stored here. Vintage microphones and a vintage jukebox featuring hits from Sam Cooke and Buddy Holly.

Erickson says he’s been approached by people who want to buy his building, but he doesn’t plan to sell due to the history.

“I’ve been inducted into the Black Music Hall of Fame, which is my greatest accomplishment or recognition and I’m here in Nebraska’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And the studio, we’re basically the last rock and roll landmark in Omaha,” said Erickson.

Erickson says they are still recording music here and on the road.

“Our current engineer goes all over the world with DD Bridgewater, the voice of Memphis, and he comes back here and records local bands,” said Erikson.

Erickson and his sound engineers have worked with many of music’s biggest names.

“Since 1976 we’ve had Stevie Wonder’s band in here, people don’t realize Omaha’s rich heritage,” said Erickson.

Erickson has been making music at Rainbow Studios since 1976, he says he has a good relationship with his neighbors at the Baxter Arena.

