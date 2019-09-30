Rain forecast poses new threat of flooded roads

With Tuesday’s rain threat, 6 News is keeping a close eye on the Missouri River and potential trouble for Nebraska and Iowa roads.

I-29 flooded near Honey Creek, Iowa (IDOT Photo)

As of Monday morning, Interstate 29 near Honey Creek was still under water and we haven't heard from IDOT about when they expect that stretch of interstate to reopen.

Last week, I-29 from Council Bluffs to the 680 interchange opened back up along with 680 from the interchange into Nebraska but more rain threatens even more closures.

The Missouri River in Omaha was below minor flood stage at 28 feet Monday morning. The river starts to create problems at 30.5 feet.

