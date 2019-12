A semi moving a rail car had its travels abridged by a Lincoln bridge early Sunday afternoon.

(Source: Abbie Petersen)

The mishap happened at Havelock Avenue and Cornhusker Highway shortly after noon.

The truck had been pulling the rail car westbound when the driver tried to go under a bridge that didn't support the math. The rail car hit the bridge, dislodged from the truck and blocked the road.

Westbound lanes were closed.

There was no indication of any injury.