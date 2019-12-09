Semi hauling rail car hits bridge in northeast Lincoln

The underpass at Havelock Avenue and Cornhusker Highway is back open after a traffic accident on Sunday afternoon.

(Source: Abbie Petersen)

According to Lincoln Police. officers were called to the scene around 12:12 p.m. after a semi-truck hauling a rail car hit the bridge at the popular underpass.

The truck did not have enough clearance to get through, and the rail car hit the bridge. The rail car then dislodged from the truck, blocking the road.

Hours later, the scene was clear and traffic was flowing.