Racist taunts lead to fracas after high school basketball game in Fremont

Administrators of Lincoln and Fremont Public Schools say some fans at a recent Fremont High School girls basketball game made racist remarks at the visiting Lincoln High School team, leading to a postgame scuffle among fans.

Both districts issued a joint news release Wednesday and condemned the incident as “extreme actions by a few individuals."

Officials said the schools addressed the behavior of those involved but did not disclose if any student fans were disciplined.

A Fremont Police spokesman said one Lincoln fan threw a punch during the Feb. 7 scuffle - the investigation remains ongoing.

