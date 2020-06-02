Top races to in tonight's Iowa's Primary election

Iowa's Primary is taking place today. Here are the big races we're keeping an eye on.

ELECTION RESULTS: 2020 Iowa Primary election

4th District Congressional seat in Iowa

One of the biggest races to watch is the 4th District Congressional seat in Iowa.

Congressman Steve King has been a polarizing figure, but he's represented western and northwestern Iowa since 2003.

Two years ago, he was re-elected by only 3% — his narrowest margin over a Democrat. Now, he's facing four other challengers in the Republican party.

Since the 2018 election, King made controversial comments about immigration and white supremacy.

It is possible that all four of the challengers against King may take a piece of the pie, and King could move on for a rematch in November.

Here are the results as of 9:15 p.m.

Steve King: 46%

Randy Feenstra: 27%

Bret Richards: 16%

Jeremy Taylor: 8%

Steven Reeder: 4%

Republican side of District 3

Another big race is the Republican side of District 3.

David Young is looking for a rematch against Cindy Axne. It was just a two-point race two years ago.

The district covers a lot of ground from Council Bluffs to Des Moines.

Here are the results as of 9:15 p.m.

David Young: 72%

Bill Shafer: 28%

Democrats challenge for senate

We'll also be keeping an eye on the five Democrats who are vying for their chance to take on U.S. Senator Joni Ernst.

Here are the democratic results as of 9:15 p.m.

Theresa Greenfield: 45%

Michael Franken: 28%

Kimberly Graham: 19%

Eddie Mauro: 8%

Cal Woods: 1%