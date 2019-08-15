Raccoon freed from high school vending machine

Fresh from our All That and a Bag of Chips department comes word that a wayward raccoon trapped in a Florida high school vending machine is back where nature intended.

What will probably remain an eternal mystery is how the masked intruder got in there in the first place. But we’ve got the flight to freedom covered.

Volusia County Sheriff's Department spokesman Andrew Gant said a deputy stationed at Pine Ridge High School was notified of the trapped, chip-flanked raccoon on Wednesday and called Animal Control for help.

A vending machine operator was contacted to supply the expertise of unlocking the door.

A vending machine mobility team was assembled to roll the raccoon-bearing vending device to an open area of the school and after a two-hour campaign - freedom!.