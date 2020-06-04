RV company sees uptick in sales amid COVID-19 traveling fears

As restrictions continue to lift, some people may feel comfortable going back into hotels or traveling by plane. Others feel it's better to continue to avoid some of those things.

To travel or not to travel, that might be your question.

A new summer trend sweeping across the country is renting an RV for summer vacations.

"Very sporadic. Unusual from previous years," said Mowinkle.

Jim Mowinkle is the owner of I-80 RV in Gretna. Like most businesses, he had a pretty good year lined up.

"And when the pandemic hit, people started calling and canceling, not knowing what's going to be open for parks," said Mowinkle.

But now that the picture has become clearer, business is picking up again, but he's noticing some differences.

"We're getting a lot more last-minute calls this year compared to previous years. That's just because people didn't know what was going on," said Mowinkle.

Repeat customers of Mowinkle are now planning their next trip.

David Tollefson says the last 2-3 months have been interesting trying to entertain three kids at home.

"I think everybody is dying to stretch their legs and get out and see what there is to do, what's open, what's not, and do it with their family," said Tollefson.

Of course, at the top of mind, is safety. So he says renting a camper may still be the best fit for some.

"We all feel safe in our house with the current concerns of COVID-19. If you can pull it behind your truck, you're going to feel even better about it," said Tollefson.

