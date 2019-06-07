HEARTLAND FLOOD: Levee repair under way in Mills County

It's a welcome sign of progress, in a county hit hard by this season’s historic flooding.

Work to repair a major breach in Mills County, Iowa, is getting underway again. The emergency management team sent a drone up just north of the Fremont County border on Friday, to get a look at a massive breach along the Missouri River.

They were able to capture some images of crews in boats by the nearby dredges. It’s unclear exactly the work they were doing, but any progress at this point is good news, according to Larry Hurtz, Mills County Emergency Management director.

"That's the goal here: prevent the water from continuing to come in, and get the river to recede," Hurtz said. "And then a lot of this water will be drained or pumped out, or just through natural hydrology.”

While getting this breach repaired will mark major progress, there’s still a lot more work toward getting people hit by the floodwaters home again.

"We've got three other damaged areas down there, also, that the Corp. identified early on that are going to have to eventually be addressed, and one other large breach south the Plattsmouth Bridge that they have not released a contract on yet,” Hurtz said. “So we're kind of curious to see when they're going to pick that one up."

For the people who were evacuated from their homes back in March when the flood waters first struck, the news of more repairs is received with cautious optimism.

"I feel like it's a first step, but we still have a really long way to go,” Paula Guastello said.

She and her husband live on a farm near I-29 and Highway 34. They’ve been forced from their home twice this season, and it’s hard to have faith in the recovery process right now, Paula said.

"There's really no way to predict what the weather — or what this enormous river — will do," she said. "I feel like it's hard to have faith that they'll be able to rebuild the levee without it breaking again."