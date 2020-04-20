RAGBRAI postponed to 2021

RAGBRAI organizers have postponed this year's event to July 25-31 of 2021 in an announcement made Monday morning.

"After deep consideration and collaboration with the eight overnight town executive committees, government agencies, the public health department, and official business partners of RAGBRAI, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone RAGBRAI XLVIII to July 25-31, 2021,"

organizers said in a statement on their website.

The decision was made with the health of riders in mind.

The route for 2021 will remain the same. The full route will be announced at a later date, organizers said.

A weekend fall ride will also be announced at a later date.