Police are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting that sent a 39-year-old man to the hospital Sunday morning.

The victim turned up at a hospital seeking medical treatment. He is expected to recover

Officers were alerted at 1:15 a.m. but due to conflicting accounts of the incident they have yet to determine where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.