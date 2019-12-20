Questions remain after two arrests in Little Italy homicide

Two suspects are now in custody as Omaha Police unravel what led to the murder of Jethro Defour in early December.

Daniel Clemons and Jonathan Adams are in custody in connection with the December 4th murder of Jethro Defour.

Investigators announced the arrest of Daniel Clemons, 39, on Wednesday. He’s been booked for murder.

On Thursday they announced the arrest of Jonathan Adams, 32, who is being held in Pottawattamie County on charges of Theft and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Both were taken into custody as part of the probe into the deadly gunfire near 5th and William on the afternoon of December 4th.

Officers were called to the scene at 2:39 p.m. that day. The victim, later identified as Defour, 33, was found down on a sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The two arrests linked to the Little Italy homicide were unveiled over the past two days but authorities have not yet released information on how the two suspects are connected or what led to the deadly gunfire.

Adams had felony warrants for illegal firearm possession and theft. Police said the firearm allegation is related to the homicide.

Earlier this week police announced that Clemons had been taken into custody on a murder warrant and a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Clemons is jailed in Omaha and Adams is jailed in Council Bluffs.

Both are expected to soon face a judge.