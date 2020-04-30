Questions raised over new testing from Utah for Nebraska, Iowa

Questions are being raised this afternoon by medical experts about the accuracy of the COVID-19 test results from test Utah.com.

It's the same company supplying thousands of tests to Nebraska and Iowa.

We know Omaha and Grand Island are the first testing sites for test-Nebraska. Tens of thousands have already signed up.

It's been a competition with our neighbors to the east, test-Iowa is doing the same.

The Salt Lake Tribune is reporting today, medical experts there are raising concerns about the testing practices, and the sensitivity with the bigger question on whether the tests are at risk of false negatives.

Reporters asked Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds today about whether she was worried about that.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said, "We're taking all necessary precautions through the validation process to make sure we can assure Iowans the results we are getting are accurate. It addition -- Utah has opened it up to anyone who wants a test -- we're still keeping ours narrow."

What Governor Reynolds means is you need to have some sort of symptoms to be tested. Utah, to her understanding, is testing more asymptomatic people.

